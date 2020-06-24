It’s an odd feeling, honestly. Like we have unfinished business to attend. Because in no way did we think the 2020 First Region boys championship would be our last live coverage together.
But after nearly three years at The Paducah Sun, Detroit native and First Region sports reporter Al Willman — along with his wife, Kelly, and son, Wyatt — are bounding back to “The Mitten” for new and exciting job opportunities. I wish them the happiest of adventures.
I still remember the first day he walked into the office, donning that silly green and white Eastern Michigan cap … one of many from his prolific lids collection. This cap came with a sense of pride, however, as his unabashed alma mater. He even got me to wearing hats more frequently — a useful tool in concealing my receding hair line.
Anyway, Willman came into the job as a natural outsider. Not in a bad way. But he wasn’t from around these parts, ya hear? And sometimes that can be a tough thing in west Kentucky. His soon-to-be wife wasn’t headed this way, and he had few local connections save for his newfound employment.
And it’s fair to say those first few weeks, even months, were challenging. He was unfairly cast into a burning cauldron of learning the job, learning the land and — most importantly — learning about the demands required of a regional newspaper with a small staff.
He also had decades of groundwork laid by guys like Edd Kellow, Jim Elkins, Ben Stackhouse, Chris Evans, Ward Willingham, Steve Millizer, Joey Fosko and Mike Stunson, rubrics that are tough to model. He would never say it, but it’s an incredible burden, and one not often discussed when this job is of topic. The torch is heavy, hot and cumbersome.
What Willman did do in his 36 months here is make the job his own, and he never stopped getting better. He wound up falling in love with west Kentucky, and a year later, he and Kelly were married, and Wyatt was born.
From a selfish standpoint, I was afraid the birth of his son would steal away his growing momentum on the job. Take his edge, so to speak. After all, there’s only so much coffee can do to wash away the pains of missed sleep, and with he and Kelly juggling hours in different directions like all young couples do, Willman had to find a way to maintain the balance of being a father and a First Region connoisseur.
But not only did Willman prove my fears were misguided, he showed me I may have had my priorities mixed up altogether.
Because from day one, he’s chosen his family and his faith in them over any form of proud work he did in west Kentucky. And proud work he did — from consistent social media updates, to fast-favorited snippets of interviews, to thorough coverage of Paducah athletics and its surrounding areas.
Yet, it was never more important than home. And for that lesson alone, Mr. Willman, I’ll be eternally grateful.
You were my first understudy as a sports editor, but it is I who needed to be taught.
