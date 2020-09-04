EDITOR:
In the Army, I was apolitical, not once in 20 years engaged in political discussions or asked to engage in political discussions. My view of our nation was to compare it to a gigantic ship, so solid that no matter the party, the ship's path could only move a few minutes of 360 degrees.
I was appalled to find that half or fewer eligible voters actually vote. In the last presidential election, votes were about equal between Democrats and Republicans, about a quarter of the electorate each.
This means we are being ruled by a minority of eligible voters, making it doubly important to select a good leader as president.
Gene Nettles
Hickman
