EDITOR:
I just read the most disturbing news I've read in a long time: 57% of Republicans think it's acceptable that 176,000 Americans have died because of the coronavirus.
What has happened to those people? They have no feelings for the thousands of mothers, fathers, grandparents and children who have been lost to this terrible virus. They have no feelings because they listen to Fox News and to the president, who cares nothing for anyone but himself.
Trump's own sister said he can't be trusted because he's a liar. That doesn't matter to the 57% of Republicans who believe every lie and support him even though he is destroying our way of life.
America, and the world as a whole, cannot stand another four years of Donald Trump.
Joe E. Burchard
Paducah
