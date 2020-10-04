EDITOR:
I'm disappointed with the unity design on the water tower. It appears the design has only Black and white hands of men. It does not include Native Americans, Hispanics, Asians, Muslims, or the LGBTQ+ community.
Our republic and McCracken County are much more than Black and white men. That design might have been unity in the past, but this is 2020, and it does not look like unity now.
Donald Aubrey McNeil
Paducah
