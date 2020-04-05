In these turbulent times, life as we have known it has changed. That being said, I’d like to ask the general public to remember those who work in the sectors that are so vital to all of us.
For those that work in the pharmacy and medical fields saving lives, grocery stores that keep us supplied with food, fast food, and regular restaurants that are carrying out orders to the public, public transportation workers, and auto repair shops keeping our transportation available.
They all must continue to work with the COVID-19 virus swirling around our population and with the threat of catching the virus that is dangerous to so many.
I’m an associate at Walmart, and I came down with an upper respiratory virus with a fever March 8. It was especially hard on me, but when I asked to be tested when it was time to go back to work, I was told that since I did not leave the country and that I could not name a person I was in contact with who had COVID-19, I could not get the test.
Telling them that I worked at Walmart and the exposure I was in contact with did not help because there were no tests available. Now, please understand that I do not want to give anything to anyone that could harm them, so going back to work was especially hard.
Because I had so many flu symptoms and the fever, I decided to self-quarantine myself for two weeks, even though I needed a paycheck. I love those that I work with and the customers I come into contact with, so my decision to stay home was a no-brainer.
When I later went to the doctor for a secondary medical condition, I had a low-grade fever when I arrived, and after speaking with him, I was blessed with his understanding of the pain that I felt with continuing to be around my wife and the thought of returning to my co-workers and customers. I was filled with a very palpable fear of spreading the virus that I had no idea if I had or not. He gave me the test for COVID-19, and for that, I cannot express my gratitude.
While out of work, I have spoken with many of my fellow co-workers online and I discovered they are just as scared every day while working with the thought of getting the virus and bringing it home to their loved ones.
Listening to the news, I heard Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart, saying that every day at Walmart was like Black Friday, day in and day out, and if the associates showed any symptoms, they should stay home. Every day being like Black Friday is true.
Before I left work to self-quarantine, we were packed with customers trying to stock up on supplies. I continued to notice they were right next to each other with no fear of catching the virus.
Many said they felt the virus was a media show to get ratings, even though the numbers of infected were continuing to rise. I tried to mention that none of the population had antibodies to protect us from the virus and that catching the virus could be very easy, but this was ignored and my attempts to gain their understanding came to no avail.
I do not believe some understand just how scary it is working at Walmart at this time and that many of us do indeed believe in the dangers posed to us, even if they do not.
Talking with my co-workers, I discovered that the crowds had remained the same in the store while I have been out of work. All of the associates and managers at Walmart live with this truth every day, as well as those that work in the other sectors that must remain open to support the general population. We all know we are providing an important function to our society that is struggling to cope with COVID-19.
We only ask that those who come to our establishments remember us and the dangers we face with the empathy of what it would be like for them if they had to do the same. There are a few things you can do to help us.
When you come to our establishments, please come alone, or with a helper if needed, and be mindful that coming in large groups only exposes the workers to extra dangers. Wash your hands before coming, keep a 6-foot distance from those around you, and cough into your elbows around the public and cashiers, even though Walmart has installed plastic shields to protect the employees. Also, if possible, try to come once, twice if absolutely necessary, a week to keep the crowds in the stores smaller, which will help protect the employees. Walmart just implemented a limit on the number of customers that can be in the store at one time to protect the associates and customers, but there are many other essential locations that have not implemented this policy.
Every day that the employees put on their shoes to leave for work, they will leave knowing that this could be the day they actually catch the virus, and we all pray we do not catch it, and if we do catch it, it will be mild and not life-threatening and that we will not give it to our loved ones at home. I fear for the safety of all of my fellow associates and all of the others that must continue to work to provide such an important service to our society.
Please remember and pray for us.
John Cashon, of Paducah, is a local historian and the author of “Paducah and the Civil War.” He can be reached at jcashon67@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.