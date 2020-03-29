Our house in Paducah was on North 10th Street. In the mid-1940s Saturday matinee B-Western cowboys were my big heroes. Playing cowboys in the scraggly woods behind the house was the great pastime.
I was enthralled with what was known in the trade then as “trio westerns” — the Rough Riders, Texas Rangers, Trail Blazers and Range Busters. The Three Mesquiteers — Stoney, Tucson and Lullaby — were my favorites.
Two of us regularly played The Three Mesquiteers. A real life buddy, Deanie, played Stoney and I was always Tucson. The kid who played Lullaby was missing as usual but he was present in our imaginary scenarios.
I was particularly enamored with the personalities and relationships of the Mesquiteers — the gunplay and savvy of Stoney; the brute, muscular fistfight force of Tucson; and the corny ventriloquism of Lullaby with his dummy, Elmer.
On one particular day in our play, I developed a scene that has remained vivid for me even after so many years have passed. It just came to me that day that I, Tucson, would be shot down off my horse and lie dying with a bullet in my chest.
I caught a rustler’s bullet and fell face down on the fall leaves. It was most unusual for a good guy hero to be shot down and as I played the scene I was flushed with genuine emotion. I yelled for Stoney and he came to turn me over, holding my head off the ground. And Tucson was dead.
Forty years later, I wrote this about that scene:
In Terrell’s woods behind my house
We chopped trees and climbed trees
And built cabins and killed crooks
And caught baby rabbits and saw them die
And shot locust-fork flippers and threw knives
And found a real raft hidden the the pit one day
Then once I died in Stoney’s arms
From an outlaw’s bullet,
And I shuddered because I really
Died and he really held me tenderly.
This was a scene I had felt with unusual intensity. It was as if I knew how death would be and how it might feel to be cared for in dying.
“Play is the work of the child.”
I first heard that quote sitting in a Murray State college classroom in 1958. Miss Rubie Smith taught child development as the first education requirement in my teaching program. That quote seemed to affirm the importance of play in children’s learning and it heightened the romantic feelings I had about becoming a teacher.
Imaginary play helps kids to better understand themselves, other people and the world around them.
In my childhood play as Tucson I was learning to talk, plan, visualize, pretend, and experience who I might be and what other people might be like.
It helped me to realize how I could think, what I could feel, and what I could possibly become in my life.
Since Miss Smith’s child development class I have found over time that the “play is the work of a child” dictum is attributable to a wide range of researchers, performers, writers and scholars.
Fred Rogers, of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, said, “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning but for children, play is serious learning.”
The highly significant child development researcher and author, Swiss psychologist Jean Piaget, wrote, “Play is the work of childhood.”
Maria Montessori, an influential educator and founder of Montessori schools, frequently referred to play as “the work of the child.”
Rudolf Steiner, the founder of Waldorf Schools, and esteemed theorists and writers Dewey, Frobel, Pestelozzi, Rousseau and Plato all recognize the importance of children’s play in their work.
Yet, though play seems to be the work of childhood it doesn’t follow that work is the play of adulthood.
There is a difference. Work is most often expected to have some kind of measurable outcome and children are not interested in that. They only care about what will happen next.
And as Mark Twain sums it up through his character, Tom Sawyer, “Work consists of whatever a body is obliged to do.
Play consists of whatever a body is not obliged to do.”
Yes indeed.
