EDITOR:
We are inundated with political ads across all forms of media right now. The one I find most disgusting is for Mitch McConnell, when a small business owner says, “he fights for jobs in Kentucky.”
Fighting for what jobs? Jobs in a business anyone who ever took a basic science class knew was doomed? Wake up, Kentucky. What can McConnell do to bring back coal besides accept money from the coal lobby? He accepts money from the education lobby, unions, the banking and health care lobbies. Do you think his wealth became so great because of his Senate salary? Look at the truth, Kentuckians.
Throughout McConnell’s career in Washington, Kentucky has been at the bottom in education, employment and health care. Those rankings have not budged in all the years McConnell has been in office. Why do people continue to believe his lies?
Get real, Kentuckians. We are all in this together. Senator McConnell has been divisive throughout his years in office, pitting one region against the other, putting blame on the woes of eastern Kentucky on “outsiders,” “Democrats,” or “liberal Louisville and Lexington.” He blames educational issues and job loss in far western Kentucky on Democrats.
McConnell has been in office long enough. Let’s pull together and Ditch Mitch. Mitch McConnell has done nothing to improve the lives of Kentuckians.
Linda Carey
Lexington, formerly of Paducah
