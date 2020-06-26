The threat of COVID-19 is still very real
When the coronavirus began, Kentucky Educational Television carried Gov. Beshear’s daily update. The governor changed the briefing time from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m., and KET decided that showing that cartoons are more important than giving us in western Kentucky the information of what is happening in our state. It seems they are more interested in babysitting than being public educational television.
Meanwhile, we have no leader educating our area or giving us updates about western Kentucky. There are no PSAs reminding us how we all are responsible for our health and our neighbors’ health. People are carrying on as if there is no virus amongst us. No masks, gloves or hand sanitizer. No social distancing. No stay at home unless it is necessary to go out. These measures are our only safeguards to keep our businesses open and get our children back in school.
I really do not understand this casual attitude. We are giving this virus a great chance to spread.
Meanwhile, our essential personnel are all out there risking their lives to help us. Can we not be intentional and actively do all we can to help them stay healthy? It is a simple matter of changing habits for the greater good.
There are side effects to this virus that can be permanent. Some who have been infected are getting the virus again. People like me, a senior citizen, can die. I have not left my property. I am lucky that my daughter helps me.
We need reminding every day. We need the words of our governor and some leadership here. It needs to be public.
Jo Tilley Dortch
Paducah
Taking issue with Goldberg’s column about Trump rally
This is in response to Jonah Goldberg’s column, “Trump’s rally was a dud; Sessions’ tweet about it was cringe-inducing” in Wednesday’s opinion page.
Jonah, your article did not tell the whole story or the truth. Your article said only about 6,600 people came to the rally. The Tulsa Fire Department said that only 6,200 tickets were scanned, but 12,000 people went through the magnetometers that were set up for secret service.
What you did not tell is that Fox News that carried the rally had a whopping 7.7 million viewers tuned into their program from 8-10 p.m. Trump’s rally gave Fox News its largest Saturday night prime time audience ever and that includes all other stations. And people did follow the COVID-19 guidelines by staying home. But I assure you people did watch and listen even if they did not make it to the rally.
No wonder people don’t want to believe what most reporters and opinion writers have to say. It is so hard for you and others to tell the whole story. Maybe it was a mistake on your part. Maybe only 6,600 people read your opinion article. I was one, to keep you honest and to tell the truth where you could not.
James Morris
Paducah
