The backbone of the American economy is our supply chain, and thanks to our nation’s abundance of navigable waterways that begin and end within our borders, the most resilient link in that supply chain is our domestic maritime industry.
As the state where the Mighty Mississippi connects with the Ohio River, Kentucky is a critical hub in that maritime network, with an outsized impact on the movement of vital commodities across the nation. Barges and towing vessels safely and efficiently move cargo on our rivers, driving our economy and supporting our national security.
The maritime industry also provides family-wage careers and opportunities for advancement, without expensive college debt.
None of this would be possible without the Jones Act, the federal law requiring that cargo moved by water between two points within the United States be transported on American-built vessels crewed and owned by Americans.
The Kentucky legislature therefore deserves much credit for having recently passed House Concurrent Resolution 5 – sponsored by House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Steven Rudy, Rep. Randy Bridges and Rep. Chris Freeland – and recognizing the importance of Kentucky’s maritime industry to our state and nation, and of the Jones Act as the statutory foundation that makes the industry’s many economic, security and environmental contributions possible.
As the resolution highlights, the Jones Act supports more than 20,000 jobs in the Commonwealth which generate $1.25 billion in income for Kentucky families, and the maritime industry contributes $5 billion to Kentucky’s economy. Nationally, the Jones Act supports 650,000 jobs and generates $154 billion in annual economic output.
Without the Jones Act, many of those American jobs would be lost to foreign companies paying foreign mariners to crew foreign-built boats in U.S. domestic waters. The resulting lack of a viable American maritime industry would also threaten our supply chain – could we count on foreign companies, without a sense of obligation to the United States and answerable to foreign governments, to keep our vital cargo moving day-to-day, let alone in a crisis?
The Jones Act is also critical to safety and environmental sustainability on Kentucky’s waterways. Marine transport is already by far the safest and most sustainable mode of freight transportation in the United States today, but both safety and environmental performance would be compromised if foreign vessels were allowed to move cargo on our domestic waters.
While American shipyards and carriers adhere to U.S. laws and are held to the highest performance standards, by themselves and their customers, foreign carriers, having less personal investment in the safety of local communities or quality of the local environment, would substantially raise the risk of a catastrophic incident on our river system.
From a national and homeland security perspective, the Jones Act is indispensable. The Coast Guard’s already-challenging mission to monitor our maritime transportation system – including 1,600 miles of navigable waterways in Kentucky – would be made much more difficult with foreign vessels and crews navigating U.S. waters.
The American mariners of the Jones Act fleet not only serve as “eyes and ears” for the Coast Guard in helping keep our waterways secure, but also support our armed forces by transporting military cargo. And in the event of a war or national crisis, the Jones Act ensures a qualified, reliable pool of American mariners to support sealift operations as needed.
As we recognize the anniversary of the enactment of the Jones Act this month, it is encouraging to see that our legislature understands the law’s critical importance to the Commonwealth and our nation. From the companies, mariners, families and communities who work in, and rely on, Kentucky’s maritime industry: Thank you.
Caleb King is President of the International Propeller Club – Port of Paducah.
