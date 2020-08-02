EDITOR:
I want to thank the city of Paducah for allowing the Kentucky Prospects Collegiate League to play baseball at Brooks Stadium this summer.
All of these boys are a member of a college team and had their spring season cut short due to COVID-19. The league has given them a chance to play the game they love in a safe environment and improve upon their game before heading back to college.
Jennifer Thompson
Paducah
