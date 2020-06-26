EDITOR:
This is in response to Jonah Goldberg’s column, “Trump’s rally was a dud; Sessions’ tweet about it was cringe-inducing” in Wednesday’s opinion page.
Jonah, your article did not tell the whole story or the truth. Your article said only about 6,600 people came to the rally. The Tulsa Fire Department said that only 6,200 tickets were scanned, but 12,000 people went through the magnetometers that were set up for secret service.
What you did not tell is that Fox News that carried the rally had a whopping 7.7 million viewers tuned into their program from 8-10 p.m. Trump's rally gave Fox News its largest Saturday night prime time audience ever and that includes all other stations. And people did follow the COVID-19 guidelines by staying home. But I assure you people did watch and listen even if they did not make it to the rally.
No wonder people don’t want to believe what most reporters and opinion writers have to say. It is so hard for you and others to tell the whole story. Maybe it was a mistake on your part. Maybe only 6,600 people read your opinion article. I was one, to keep you honest and to tell the truth where you could not.
James Morris
Paducah
