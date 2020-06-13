EDITOR:
I’ve attended three Paducah City Commission meetings since Mayor Brandi Harless has been in office. Commission meetings are something that I believe every Paducah citizen should attend at least once to appreciate how hard our mayor and commissioners work to solve city problems and to help advance our city.
They work many hours for little pay and I have developed a new appreciation for all of them. Mayor Harless has been particularly impressive as a leader with vision. She has had courage, confidence, positivity and controls these meetings with a calm strength. I believe that she sees a bright future for Paducah by involving all citizens and promoting innovative young ideas to help the city grow.
I was so happy to see her help save our historic City Hall when many were pushing for a new one. As a businesswoman with a master’s in public health, she understands all aspects of a city government and has recently reacted to the two national emergencies with knowledge and compassion.
She has visited all areas of Paducah with neighborhood walks and her community conversations. Mayor Harless has worked tirelessly to improve Paducah’s quality of life.
I believe Mayor Harless is a genuine leader and I support her vision for the future.
Connie Johnson
Paducah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.