EDITOR:
I noticed an article in The Sun about West Kentucky Community and Technical College hosting a free panel discussion exploring recent developments in socialist thought in the U.S.
In my humble opinion, the youth of this country would be better served to learn about the virtues of individualism, independence, and self-sufficiency. These are the characteristics, not socialism, that have enabled America to grow and prosper.
To really understand socialism, one need only to study the recent history of the Soviet Union, Cuba, or Nicaragua. If politicians begin to preach to you about free everything and it sounds really enticing, the people who live in the countries might advise you to be very suspicious.
Ken Ragan
Paducah
