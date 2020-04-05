EDITOR:
My daily routine is up around 8 a.m., use the bathroom, put the coffee on, go to the living room, turn on the TV and open the curtains.
Rain or shine, the grass is growing, birds are singing, flowers are blooming.
Remember the ice storm? I was in the country, on a hill for 17 days. Ice, snow, no electricity.
We have electricity today, TV, the phone works. We can communicate, go to the grocery store, the gas station.
We have it made. Cheer up. Walk outside, feed the birds, talk on the phone to a friend, family member or neighbor.
Have that day old soup or roast beef.
Talk to your children, tell them a story, play games.
My favorite TV show’s coming on.
Say your prayers tonight. Tomorrow’s another beautiful day in the neighborhood.
Carolyn Courtney
Mayfield
