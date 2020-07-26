Social strides being made in local unity meetings
Editor:
I appreciate the intent of the unity meetings convened by Judge Craig Clymer, as well as the opportunity to attend the last one. And I appreciate his summary of what was expressed and learned.
In the summary, it was noted that all agreed there is no systemic racism in the police department. However “systemic racism” as usually defined is as present in the police department as it is in the rest of our community. This is so because from before the beginning or our nation people were divided into “races” based on white European social, religious, and monetary values; ( see the works of Ibram X. Kendi). Thus it is deeply ingrained in our society.
However, the work by the police and sheriff’s departments to purposefully become less racist and more anti-racist is to be celebrated. (I was here in the 1990s when this work began.) The Paducah City Commission has also recognized the need to address racial inequity in our community. The work of transforming our community from one based on the devaluation of groups of people based on their economic status, disabilities, sexual orientation, color, or religion to a community that values every individual for their potential to enrich this community with their unique gifts, is a work that needs commitment, open-mindedness, creativity and fortitude.
Creating a socioeconomic culture that allows all people opportunity to live out their dreams involves education about white privilege, implicit bias, and the history of racist ideas, and a willingness to see the great diversity of people in a positive light.
I am, and have been committed to this work and am willing to assist in any way I can.
The Rev. James Gearhart
Paducah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.