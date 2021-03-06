My wife of 24 years always sends me off to work with a reminder to be careful.
One evening recently while reading national news, she gave me a concerned look and again said: Honey, please be careful out there.
Stories about attacks on Asian Americans are starting to trickle down from the national media. Those racial attacks, many brutal, are spurred by the stupid belief from uneducated people that just because you’re of Asian descent, you are a COVID-19 carrier and you’ll spread that awful virus to the community.
You’ve heard the news: an 84-year-old grandmother was murdered in San Francisco; a 64-year-old Vietnamese American brutally attacked in San Jose, California; a Filipino American slashed across the face on a New York City subway … and so on.
Those are just instances the past few weeks, and all indications are the violence toward Asian Americans are expected to escalate, all because of the notion that somehow, we’re spreaders of this devastating virus.
Asian Americans across the nation are reporting a significant increase in harassment, discrimination and hate crimes.
The coronavirus has spurred Asian Americans to speak out in protest about the racism and hatred toward them, taking to the streets and creating the hashtag, #IAmNotAVirus.
More than 3,000 hate incidents directed at Asian Americans nationwide have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate.
It’s getting so bad that President Joe Biden issued a memo “condemning and combating racism, xenophobia, and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.”
“Despite these increasing acts of violence, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have made our Nation more secure during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout our history,” the memo reads. “An estimated 2 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have served on the front lines of this crisis as healthcare providers, as first responders and in other essential roles.”
True.
I can only speak for one specific Asian American community — Filipinos. I dare you to find a hospital in the U.S. without doctors and nurses of Filipino descent.
What’s sad is according to a recent report, nearly a third of the nurses who’ve died of coronavirus in the U.S. are Filipino, even though Filipino nurses make up just 4% of the nursing population nationwide.
An article from Becker’s Hospital review said “Filipino American nurses are more likely to work in higher-risk roles within hospital systems, such as the intensive care unit, emergency medicine or telemetry units, where high-risk patients are under constant electronic monitoring — putting them directly in the path of COVID-19.”
Spreaders, you say?
Hey, for all you know the one who gave you that life-saving vaccine shot was a Filipino nurse who migrated to this country to help family back home.
Or maybe the doctor who held the hand of your loved one in the hospital studied medicine in the Philippines.
Albeit not COVID related, I’ve been a target of hate and indifference all throughout my journalism career here in the U.S.
I had death threats in the Midwest. A white supremacist I interviewed for a story talked with me from the other side of the fence (he would not let me step on his property but agreed to be interviewed — go figure that one out); I still encounter people who would speak slowly when they talk to me, or not look me in the eyes. My wife and I and our daughter got second looks when we’re together in public places.
My former employer, McClatchy, launched an investigation in Washington when a tweet was circulated (using my old paper’s official Twitter handle) of their new editor (me) being a “jungle monkey.”
I guess I’m just used to it, and it’s not the kind of hardship I’m talking about here. COVID-19 doesn’t recognize race, creed, gender or socioeconomic status. It’s an “equal opportunity” virus. It’ll hit wherever and whenever.
Many have connected the recent violence as responses to the sharp rhetoric of the past administration — calling COVID as the “China Virus” or “Kung Flu.”
But then again, speech does not hold any kind of power when the recipients are educated, tolerant and compassionate.
There have been no reported COVID-related hate incidents against Asian Americans in Kentucky, but the more you know, the more you understand and put a stop to this stupidity.
Personally, I’ve had it with the turmoil that surrounds us and the evil that lurks in our beings. Great men like Mohandas Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. preached non-violence and touched the hearts of millions of people, but the concept seems to have become stagnant as time goes by.
The question now is will their message of non-violence remain only a part of history? Or will it re-emerge as a guide to a world struggling to make sense of this pandemic and the hate that surrounds it.
To my Asian brothers and sisters in the frontlines of this protest, just remember this when dealing with people full of rage: “If a man uses violence against you, don’t give him a reason to justify his violence. Because if you are not violent, then before the bar of public opinion, and before God, they are the only sinners.”
John Mangalonzo is the editor of The Paducah Sun. You can email him at jmangalonzo@paducahsun.com. Follow him on Twitter, @jmangalonzo.
