As a retired veteran of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, I was understandably upset to hear that President Trump considers veterans and active duty service members “losers and suckers,” with “nothing in it for them.” I expected to hear our representatives to Congress say something about these statements.
After hearing nothing, I emailed Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and Representative James Comer, stating that I felt their silence on the subject meant they were in agreement and they too felt the same as our president. As of Sept. 21, I had heard nothing from any of them.
Well, guess who just lost my vote? I urge all of my fellow veterans to do the same. This election, please vote for Amy McGrath, a veteran.
JoLynn Phillips
Kuttawa
