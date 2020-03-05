EDITOR:
Do you want students to have better test scores, behavior in the classroom, problem-solving skills, social skills, and better memory and attention?
Then we should have recess. Recess is a great time for students to hang out with their friends, get some exercise, and have a break.
Sixty minutes a day is the recommended time for kids to be active, but do middle school kids need recess as well? Yes, recess is just as important for middle school students as it is for elementary students. In fact, Susan Meyer, principle of Meads Mill Middle School in Northern Michigan says, “Older students need time for relaxation and play.”
Did you know recess helps strengthen social skills and academic achievement? By hanging out with other kids, students learn how to play fair and sort problems out. Recess is the only place in school where kids have unstructured time they can use to develop social skills with their peers. This is crucial for life because you need to learn how to interact with other people and be a problem solver.
Recess helps with classroom behavior because you are getting fresh air and students process what they have been doing in the classroom or how they could have done something differently. Recess is also proven to help test scores.
In an article for NPR, Ohio State University pediatrician Bob Murray says, “If you want a child to be active and stay on task and also, if you want to encode the information you’re giving them in their memory, you’ve got to give them regular breaks.”
The question remains why don’t we have recess? Research studies show regular breaks throughout the day improve test scores, memory, social skills, and problem solving. All crucial skills for success in life.
Eleanor Hammonds
Paducah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.