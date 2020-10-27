Reader endorses Bray for mayor
These are urgent and serious times in our country and in our hometown. We are so blessed that three respected citizens are competing to be our new mayor. The No. 1 choice beyond a doubt is Mr. George Bray. A man I have respected for many years for his love and devotion to Paducah’s government. He is a most respected and successful businessman of great religious faith and concern for our community.
He understands the issues and problems confronting the community. He has expressed himself with honor and honesty in his observations of our needs and concerns. He listens with an open mind to the local citizens and their ongoing concerns on our city’s future.
We need someone who listens and weighs all the concerns that are confronting our city. With this ongoing virus and its affect it’s having throughout America we need beyond a doubt a man of this caliber and strength to represent and lead our city in the right and honorable direction as our next mayor. Cast your vote for George Bray.
Bill Ford
Paducah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.