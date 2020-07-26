“America should be ashamed. America leveraged a slaveholding disregard for Black and brown skin to power its first industries. … America built itself on the back of Blackness as a way to elevate the status of those with lighter skin. America owes Black people a debt of contrition and recompense. A process of truth telling and reconciliation.”
— Julie Lychcott-Haim, Real American, 2017
Racism is a defining characteristic of the American experience. My personal recollections — the people, dates, places and things I have known in my 82 years of living, teach me that I am racist.
I want to understand how my own personal history has shaped me into the person I am. I need to explore how I can become more authentically anti-racist. I hope the sharing can be helpful to others.
I was raised up a white boy in Paducah. I use the term “raised-up” advisedly. I remember one of my former Murray State colleagues, the late Dr. Bill Price, used to rant in a good-natured way about colloquialisms in our region and “raised up” was one of his favorite pet peeves.
“If you were ‘raised’ it would have to be ‘up’,” Bill would proclaim. “ ‘Raised-up’ is a double positive.” He always had a good hardy laugh on that.
When I say I was raised-up a white boy, I mean it, too. My parents, relatives and neighborhood were white. My church, school, girlfriends and buddies were white. The places I went and the things I did were white. Even our sports were all white. Jim Crow was both visible and invisible to the eye.
Growing up in my white neighborhood was mostly fun for me and my first real job as a teenager was in a neighborhood grocery just on the fringe of where the neighborhood’s ‘whiteness’ ended.
The grocery was a family affair — two brothers, one with a wife who served as the overall store manager. I stocked, sacked and carried-out, made local bicycle or on-foot deliveries, filled some phone orders and generally did whatever job that needed attention and required no real expertise.
Since the grocery was on the fringe, we had a few black customers come in, mainly children. We did not deliver to black homes.
Often I was signaled to keep an eye on a black customer. It was understood that you couldn’t trust “them” not to steal if you weren’t nearby. As they shopped, I straightened cans on shelves in the same aisle or stayed on the move to keep them in sight. I never saw anyone acting suspiciously.
My mother and dad were decent and generous people and I never knew any family members to be violent or ugly to people of color. I was taught to be kind to different races and classes.
Even though I am thankful that I was not raised-up to be violent or ugly to others my growing up was racist. I was sometimes confronted by racial grossness in jokes and stories. I sometimes heard friends ascribe horrible images to a racial group. I once sang on stage as a guest performer for a local minstrel show in the old downtown arena on Kentucky Avenue. I was not in blackface but some performers were. I did not confront the obvious racism.
In general I ignored people who were black and I remained mute when degrading events and comments were directed toward them. Black people were either banned or missing from my experiences and that simply seemed normal. I didn’t think about it much.
In church, we sang, “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world; red and yellow, Black and white they are precious in his sight.” I sang it and I meant it. I believed sincerely that Jesus loved all the little children in the world and that was a big reason why Jesus was special. It didn’t much occur to me it included local Black children, too.
Though I have grown and changed and seen some different locations and met some different people and thought some different thoughts, no doubt I am racist.
Though I may now cheer for sports teams that are black, enthusiastically support black politicians and promote racial and cultural equality through charitable gifts, I am still racist.
I seek now to become anti-racist — to struggle against these deep tendencies of racism that America has sown.
May this be a beginning.
Community columnist Dick Usher can be reached at ushmd01@yahoo.com.
