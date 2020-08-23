EDITOR:
We have long known that Mitch McConnell has nothing but disdain for the average Kentuckian. He thinks they don’t know the tax cut he engineered sent 83% to benefit the wealthiest people, and that he falsely brags about how well he cares for all, especially poor and middle class families.
But McConnell championed a bill to prohibit coronavirus lawsuits, even against the most egregious employers who refuse to provide protective equipment or allow employees to wear their own. His actions to guide a Putin buddy through the permitting process for an aluminum processing plant in Kentucky smells. His Putin-esque activities while refusing to pass laws to protect our elections are un-American.
As Senate Majority Leader, McConnell has been powerless to muster enough Republican votes to pass a bill to aid unemployment, small businesses, and city and state operations to support essential services.
In summary, “The emperor has no clothes.”
Gene Nettles
Hickman
