EDITOR:
I read with interest the article by Derek Operle regarding the coronavirus, as well as Michael Gerson’s column. Both of these pieces emphasized the importance of recognizing the seriousness of this disease.
I believe it would be a great move on state and local officials to do more than talk. Let’s have local officials take some of the swimming pool study money and purchase face masks, hand sanitizer and educational materials for schools, churches, and businesses and distribute them for free before the emergency develops. I have heard of hand sanitizer going for $25-$30 for an 8-ounce bottle by profiteers.
Let’s not let these types of people profit from suffering.
Get together with friends, neighbors, government officials, school officials and at least try to get a head start on limiting the spread of this disease.
Michael Westfall
Paducah
