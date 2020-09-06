I want to say a huge thank you and recognize two city workers who assisted in helping with a wayward dog.
On Aug. 31, at about 6:45 a.m., my dog and I were running in the Pines neighborhood, when a golden retriever got away from his owner.
Despite her efforts and mine, we could not get her dog separated from mine. Thankfully, two city workers, picking up yard clippings and debris, came to our aid, taking control of her dog and helping her get back home safely.
I appreciate you guys; I'm not sure we could have done it without you. Thank you so much.
Meg Wiersema
Paducah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.