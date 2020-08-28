EDITOR:
I moved back to Carlisle County in 2018 after living in Fleming County for many years. I graduated from Carlisle County High School in 1974.
Needing a family doctor, I hooked up with my old classmate, Dr. Ronald Wilson, at Baptist Health Paducah Primary Care. Since my return, I’ve had a colonoscopy and recently had bladder surgery performed by Dr. Lee Evans with an overnight hospital stay. Both procedures were done at Baptist Health, formerly Western Baptist Hospital. Right after I graduated high school, I worked in the maintenance department there while attending Paducah Community College before transferring to the University of Kentucky. I had to have tests at the Baptist Health office at Strawberry Hill to prepare for my surgery.
I’m amazed at how much Baptist Health has grown since then. I’m so happy we have such modern, professional facilities in our region.
I wish to pay the highest compliments I can to the doctors, nurses and staff of Baptist Health who have helped me during these difficult days of the pandemic for their professionalism and for being very pleasant people to deal with.
We are all fortunate to have such fine facilities and wonderful Health Care Heroes like those at Baptist Health in Paducah to help our communities.
John Roy Bean
Bardwell
