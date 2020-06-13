EDITOR:
I want to take this opportunity to extend a heartfelt expression of appreciation to a very kind Samaritan who fixed a flat tire for me this week. I don't know who this generous person is, but he does.
I could never express the depth of appreciation I hold for this wonderful man for helping me in an extreme crisis situation and I will never forget your kindness. Our world needs more people like this who will extend a hand to someone in need without expectation of gain.
One of my favorite quotes of Princess Diana is, "Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same thing for you."
People should live this daily; it doesn't cost you anything to do a random act of kindness and it will make you feel better as a person.
Our world would be a much better place if people lived this example.
Sharon Hampton
Paducah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.