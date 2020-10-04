EDITOR:
Although we hear regular reports of the Black Lives Matter movement, and urban rioting, I’m curious why there has been little coverage of two noteworthy events from Sept. 26. One huge rally held in Washington, D.C., was by Jonathan Cahn. Many readers would recognize him as the Messianic rabbi who authored the bestseller, The Harbinger. His gathering was called “The Return,” referring to America’s need to return to God in order to be blessed.
The other event was Franklin Graham’s Prayer March on Washington, a rally that was peaceful, yet powerful — estimated at 50,000 strong. The participants walked through seven significant sites, praying at each.
Beginning at the Lincoln Memorial, the prayer focus was for humble repentance. Then at the World War II Memorial, the crowd prayed together for law enforcement and our military. Subsequent stops were at the Washington Monument where prayer was offered for salvation and solutions, and The African-American Museum where they prayed for racial reconciliation.
At the White House they remembered our president and vice president. At the National Archives Museum, which houses our founding fathers’ documents, people prayed for our endangered religious freedoms. Finally, at the Capitol, intercession was made for political leaders and judges.
As rally leaders stated, this crowd was a peaceful mix of people, representing all factions of society, with no political agenda, having only a unifying bond between Americans brokenhearted for the condition of their beloved country. No group can solve the issues America is facing. But God can.
First, we have to acknowledge our personal and corporate sins, as George Washington often did before expecting divine aid. God intervened for him, and we are a free nation today because of that. May God restore America to its roots.
Marilyn Gregory
Paducah
