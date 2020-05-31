It wasn’t long after our first date that Patience and I realized we would be spending the rest of our lives together. (It was a very long date.) So it was only a matter of time before we would be driving the 30 miles from Wilmington, Delaware, to Landisville, New Jersey, for her to meet my parents.
After my father suffered a series of disabling heart attacks, my parents sold the farm and built a small home on a nearby wooded property they owned.
It was perfect for them. It had a large basement with a second kitchen where my mother could cook and can, and my father could make his wine. (For some reason, Italian-American families often had second kitchens in the basement.)
Enough land was cleared for a garden in the back yard. My father had two passions, wine making and gardening, both of which he pursued until one year before his death at age 82.
On the day of the big meet we pulled into their drive in my cantankerous 1965 Mustang, stopping just short of the garage, which was always open.
Family and friends usually entered through the garage because it opened into the kitchen-dining area, where all the entertaining took place. This day would be no exception.
Patience, who has traced her family back to Miles Standish, was unfamiliar with Italian-American culture and understandably was slightly apprehensive. The first thing she noticed as we entered the garage were large, dark, moldy pieces of something — resembling hams — hanging from the garage beams.
I’m not sure she was reassured when I told her that was the prosciutto my father made. It looked like nothing she had seen before, and certainly not something meant to be eaten. (I would soon learn that she had a “thing” for food not properly refrigerated or outdated.)
Fortunately, we did not have prosciutto that day.
My mother was serving manicotti, one of her specialties. She asked Patience if she ever had manna gought, which is the way we pronounced manicotti. Of course Patience said no, she had never had manna gought. When the food arrived at the table, she immediately said, “Oh, you mean manicotti,” which sounded strange to our ears and brought polite smiles to our faces.
Italian-Americans have developed their own “language” when it comes to certain foods, and it often bears no resemblance at all to the formal name. When all you’ve heard growing up is “mana gaught,” manicotti sounds strange.
Between my parents’ gracious hospitality and ability to make everyone feel welcomed, and Patience’s warm, outgoing personality that invites you to love her, it did not take very long for the unfamiliar to become familiar, and for Patience to become family.
Years later, when my parents died — Mom in 1992 and Dad in 1995 — Patience was with me at their bedside holding their hands. I cannot imagine living through their respective illnesses without her and I thank God for her presence in my life, and in the lives of my parents and my children.
Bill Renzulli can be reached at wfrenzulli@mac.com.
