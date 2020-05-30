The adage “the more things change, the more they stay the same” might apply to Paducah. We are in the midst of a global pandemic that has forced a dramatic change to our community.
However, something similar occurred 52 years previously as we experienced a pandemic due to the H3N2 virus. Of course, it was not to the extent COVID-19 has changed us, although 1-4 million deaths occurred worldwide and 100,000 in the U.S.
However, the news media had something more important, the Vietnam War. Protests, body counts, and lots of people dissatisfied with the government’s response were newsworthy. Sound similar?
Paducah has changed in the 52 years between pandemics. One area has been population decline as we have gone from the fifth largest city in Kentucky to the 17th. Paducah’s population in 1968 was 34,478; today is hovers around 25,000.
Unsuccessful efforts were made to reduce the exodus. Can this community learn from the past? Can this crisis instruct us in how to grow?
One thing seems irrefutably clear: manufacturing jobs are not the future for many. People have demonstrated in recent months that work can be accomplished from home. Individuals can live and work from any location and will choose to live where there are amenities. Companies may relocate from overcrowded areas. Activities for employees and their families will have a lot to do with that choice.
However, for the most part, Paducah continues to say no to the things other communities have acquired as they have grown while we continue to shrink. The Greenway Trail and riverfront project are a step in the right direction. Saying “no” to the aquatic center and downtown development will factor in the population decline.
Ron Golden
Paducah
