When I was a boy, perhaps 4 or 5 years old, my mother would occasionally give me a special treat, usually a pack of gum, candy bar, or something related to art — crayons, a coloring book, once it was small set of watercolor paints.
They were unexpected, and unrelated to anything I did or did not do or to any holiday or celebration. She would tell me that a little man had brought them for me, and I had no problem believing her. Apparently even at that age I saw the world through rose-colored glasses.
This was a time when my father was in the process of transitioning our small farm from crops to poultry, so money was scarce, which made these gifts even more special.
Although I never met this little man, he became an important person in my young life. His visits gradually became less frequent as I got older, and eventually he quietly disappeared, tucked away somewhere with so many other lost childhood memories.
I don’t remember ever asking about him, and although I may have forgotten him, he never forgot me. That little man gave me so much more than an occasional special gift. Quietly and without my awareness — blinded by the self-centeredness of — the gifts continued, gifts that would remain with me for the rest of my life, enabling me to find my way through all the years that followed: the gifts of love, security, trust, humor, and the knowledge that I was a person of worth.
The little man was remarkably wise in ways that cannot be taught. In spite of a very limited formal education, he had the uncanny ability to see through posturing, pretensions, and all of the many masks people wear to try and hide their true self, or create a false one.
He could see others as they really were, and to understand them while remaining sensitive to their needs and their failings without judging them. His love and concern for my well-being were boundless, but he was wise enough to trust me to make my own choices, benefitting from the good ones and learning from the bad ones.
wHis advice to me was always succinct: “You are judged by the company you keep, be good, and if you can’t be good, be careful, and don’t spit up in the air — it comes down in your face.”
He never asked for anything in return, and wanted only for me to be happy and have the opportunities he never had. I was given one gift that I did not begin to appreciate until long after it had been given. He allowed me to experience a remarkably happy childhood by sheltering me from his own disappointments, pain, and other difficulties.
I was not the only one who received the little man’s gifts. Nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and anyone who came in contact with him would experience his loving warmth and humor. He knew how to make everyone feel special, and usually did.
The little man left me on a gray December day in 1991, but her gifts to me, and to others in her life, have endured endlessly.
I have spent my entire life standing on her shoulders, and intend to remain there until the day I die.
Bill Renzulli can be reached at wfrenzulli@mac.com.
