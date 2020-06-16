I cannot understand why people are out in public, at places like Walmart, the grocery store, the gas station, without wearing a mask. I wear a mask to protect the people I come in contact with, but all these folks going without a mask seem to care less if they protect the people around them.
Wearing a mask is one of the best ways to protect other people from the virus by shielding them from the droplets that spray from your mouth when we speak, cough or sneeze. I've seen young mothers with their young children not wearing a mask.
Here is a fact: If you get the coronavirus, there is a good chance it may kill you. I'm a senior citizen, so people like me are at a greater risk. Please, people, wear a mask. It may save a life, yours or someone you love.
Joe E. Burchard
Paducah
