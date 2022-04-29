No on extension
Dr. Shively should not be given a contract extension. Remember when the state educator licensing board stated, “Such racist and deplorable conduct interferes with students’ ability to learn and staff’s ability to teach in a safe and welcoming environment for all people.” Now he’s on probation for five years; why would we want someone like this leading our district? His blackface was the subject on the Kentucky Senate Floor during a debate about implicit bias and cultural sensitivity. Add that to the embarrassment our district has to endure.
A quote from Shively, “I accept full responsibility for how my horrible and racially insensitive decision to wear blackface has impacted the community at-large, especially the students of Paducah Public Schools.”
Full responsibility would be to resign or for the board to not renew his contract, our children should not have to look at a man that thinks the best they can be is a 40 oz. drinking, gold teeth wearing black person. We have many that have walked the halls of Paducah Tilghman High School that have become entrepreneurs, run organizations, played in the NFL and MLB, college graduates, most importantly teachers.
Your mission statement states, “To inspire all students to achieve excellence, explore opportunities, and realize their full potential with the goal of preparing each and every student to be college or career ready upon graduation.” How can you inspire all students when the leader of their district has made a joke of the black students and their culture? Are they not part of the “All”.
This issue not only affects black people, there are many from other cultures that believe Shively should be removed.
Andiamo White
Paducah, Kentucky
