I have waited and waited to see an article on the Franklin Graham prayer march to no avail in your newspaper. It seems that was unimportant to so-called journalism, but it's very important to Christians and other interested parties.
You know God knows your heart, and you failed miserably by not reporting on the prayer march.
RA Gardner
Symsonia
