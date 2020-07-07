I read with interest the article about the timber rattlesnake under the lady's wheelchair in Murray.
With interest because two people have said they are not common in that area. While growing up on farms in southeast Calloway County, I came across three rattlesnakes, said to be timber rattlesnakes by men who lived in the area. Two were on a farm about three miles from Johnny Reed's grocery, owned by Jimmy Stubblefield. That was in the mid-40s. The other was on a farm about a mile from that store, owned by Harry Delaney, farmed by my step-grandfather, Galon Bray. Galon's dog killed one at his garden fence.
I remember seeing a few others killed by others. The largest was one killed and hung up at Reed's grocery.
While they may not be "common" now, I suspect they are still out there where they avoid populated areas.
Thomas Rowland
Paducah
