“A lack of transparency results in distrust and a deep sense of insecurity.” — Dalai Lama
Ponder on this for a bit: What if you filed a request from a government body and that same body’s the one who will ultimately rule on whether your request is valid or not.
Sounds fishy to me.
That seems to be the case in Kentucky House Bill 312, widely seen by critics and open government advocates as the “weakening” of open records protections.
Part of the bill will remove the right to pursue a court appeal when denied access to legislative records.
The bill won 70-26 passage last week and is now headed to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk.
So, I urge Mr. Beshear to be a champion of light and not be an agent of darkness. The governor’s spokeswoman, Crystal Staley, told The Associated Press Beshear wants to see “more transparency in government, not less.”
We’ll see what he does. We’ll see.
Basically, Beshear has three options: Sign the bill, take no action (which will affirm the bill), or veto. However, all indications are there are enough votes in both houses for override.
Ironically, March 14-20 is Sunshine Week, which highlights the importance of open government.
As a democratic society, let’s think about what this point of contention is. The bill would give state lawmakers the power to deny requests for legislative records — without the risk of a court appeal through the Franklin County Circuit Court.
The “appeal” will go through a panel consisting of legislative leadership, both Democrats and Republicans.
You can now refer to my first point — the people who denied access to records are the same ones who will process the appeal.
It doesn’t make sense.
What’s the problem with having the circuit court look at the merits of the case? Each branch of government has its own function for a reason.
Checks and balances ring a bell?
“This is going to come back to bite us, I’m sure,” state Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, D-Louisville, told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “But why would we have a change in our system of open public records if we didn’t have something to hide? That’s what citizens hate about politics. They think that we’re behind closed doors, cutting deals with the bigwigs, with the wealthy, and now we want to hide it.”
Here’s an analogy: During Martial Law in the Philippines, the military was authorized to charge civilians with certain crimes and those civilians did not have the protections of due process afforded by civilian courts. They instead are brought before a military tribunal — the same people who charged them.
In February, House Speaker David Osborne told reporters official correspondence from lawmakers — just like “other types” of legislative documents, should be exempt from open records access.
Osborne, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, said the documents and communications “are incredibly sensitive.”
Politicians work for the people and not the other way around. If they are acting in their official capacity, we ought to know what they’re doing.
Lawmakers should have realized that when you enter politics, you’ll live in a fish bowl.
Sure, there are sensitive matters, some of which are already shielded, but to deny access to “many” of these communications is absurd. Again, who’s going to determine the level of “sensitivity?” Answer: the same body who has the power to deny the request.
Lawmakers will have the final word and if they say it’s so, then it’s so.
That’s not how democracy works. Public officials should encourage people to get involved and for the electorate to get involved, they should be well informed.
Thus, we should have an open and transparent government.
What comes to mind is an advice from my grandfather: If you have nothing to hide, you shouldn’t worry.
“This bill’s passage was inevitable from the moment it was surreptitiously introduced as a committee sub to ‘an act relating to financial institutions,’ ” Amye Bensenhaver, a former assistant attorney general who helped start the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, said in a statement to The Associated Press Friday. “It’s all about evasion and avoidance.”
The Kentucky Open Government Coalition has penned a letter to Beshear, calling on the governor to veto the bill. I am one of the signatories.
The letter addressed the many ills of the bill, including this “appeals process,” calling it a “strike at the heart of our system of checks and balances.”
“The General Assembly’s decision to insulate itself from public oversight comes at a time when mistrust of government is at an historic high. We can conceive of no legislative maneuver more likely to spawn greater public mistrust than HB 312,” a snippet of the letter reads.
There indeed were concessions along the way, such as lawmakers loosening the residency requirements for open records requests, but other sections of the bill remained intact.
“Even as amended, HB 312 ignores the foundational principle of the Open Records Act recognizing that free and open examination of public records is in the public interest,” the coalition wrote.
Is Kentucky’s open records law that flawed that lawmakers sensed a need for repair?
I have long been a proponent of open government, transparency, open meetings and accountability.
I have challenged numerous government meetings and court hearings — when I felt they were in violation of the law. I would stand up and recite my objection, which places the burden on the politicians and judges to prove they are not in violation.
The Iowa Supreme Court in 2011 appointed me as expanded media coverage coordinator for a five-county region. It was my job to argue in front of judges the need for cameras and recording devices in the courtroom during trials.
Now it seems the fight for transparency found its way to Kentucky.
I’d be honored to hold the candle that shines but a single flicker to this darkness because, as Plato said, “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.”
