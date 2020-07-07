For the first time the Stars and Stripes briskly ran up the flagpole at military bases renamed for American heroes, Medal of Honor recipients, or renamed for Medal of Freedom recipients championing for equal rights for all people.
No longer will bases be named after Confederate generals who fought to overthrow the Union and enslave people on their plantations. Now the bases are truly a home for the free and a home for heroes who fight to preserve our freedoms.
Gregg Stoll
Paducah
