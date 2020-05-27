For the first time in seven years, I didn’t spend Memorial Day hurriedly cramming down lunch, kissing my wife on the cheek and rushing off to a local softball or baseball field.
On one hand, it was refreshing to sleep in, relax, piddle around my house and fire up episodes of Aaron Sorkin’s “The West Wing” — a show that I’m painfully, and hilariously, behind on by two decades. Social distancing has come with few perks, but catching up on missed television is on a short list.
On the other hand, I felt completely and utterly discombobulated, as I’m sure the many players, coaches, umpires and families did. Because instead of holding clipboards, bats, mitts or championship hardware this past Monday, it was tongs, cold beverages and grilled food in hand.
Brooks Stadium was silent. As were softball fields all around the First Region. And for the first time since 1880 — 140 years — a Major League Baseball game wasn’t played in the United States.
It was ... odd, to say the least.
Who would’ve won the fastpitch title? Was Marshall County and its mother-to-be coach, Mallory Newton, about to secure a rare three-peat? Or were Tony Hayden and the McCracken County Lady Mustangs on the way to reclaiming a throne it once dominantly held? What about Hickman County and the upstart Lady Falcons, who — behind a full returning squad and the talents of UT Martin signee Gracie Lusk — had a window of opportunity to shock the world? Would they have up-and-done it?
And let’s not forget about Graves County and their Lady Eagles, who made the 2019 First Region championship game. They had enough young talent to do it again in 2020.
Who would’ve claimed the boys’ diamond? Was McCracken County, under longtime assistant and first-year coach Zach Hobbs, bound for another regional title? Or was this the year Paducah Tilghman, under first-year coach Tremayne Donald, rebuffed the Mustangs? Marshall County was coming off of a 28-8 season a year ago, while Carlisle County (23-12) and Hickman County (22-9) also posted 20-win seasons. Were they, too, in the fold?
Unfortunately, we’ll never know, with entire schedules wiped out by the same five words: “Canceled due to COVID pandemic.”
• • •
Perhaps it was serendipitous, then, on Monday — while soaking in “The West Wing” — it was time for me to watch Season 1, Episode X: “In Excelsis Deo.”
For the uninitiated, like I was some two weeks ago, it originally aired as a Christmas special on Dec. 15, 1999, and it begins with U.S. President Josiah “Jed” Bartlett’s White House director of communications, Toby Ziegler, impassioned to get a funeral detail and honorable burial for a homeless veteran (Walter Huffnagel) of the Korean War.
The episode closes with a 21-gun salute for Huffnagel at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, while being intercut with a children’s choir singing “Little Drummer Boy” at the White House.
It’s 45 minutes that won Richard Schiff (Ziegler) and Sorkin an Emmy.
And it’s 45 minutes that got me thinking.
Of the 400,000-plus souls resting on the nation’s most hallowed ground, how many of them fought and died for the very freedoms we espouse today? How many of them paid the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that we can play baseball and softball in the first place? Moreover, how many of them grew up as superior and promising athletes, but perhaps chose another way of life? One of service to cause and country?
I don’t know the answers to these questions. And maybe I never will. I’ve walked the hills of Arlington once, in the summer of 2016, and would need to a thousand times over in order to find all of its details.
But according to ANC archives, there are five specific individuals laid to rest on the property that have strong sports ties to our country’s history:
• Joe Louis (Barrow), U.S. Army (heavyweight boxing champ, 1914-1981).
• Dwight F. Davis, U.S. Army (tennis player, Davis Cup founder; 1879-1945).
• Spottswood Poles, U.S. Army (Negro Leagues baseball star, 1887-1962).
• Ernest Judson Wilson, U.S. Army (Negro Leagues baseball star, 1894-1963).
And Abner Doubleday.
The career military man who fired the Union’s first cannon shot at Fort Sumter — thus beginning the American Civil War — was long credited as baseball’s creator, allegedly having played its first iterations near his home of Cooperstown, Ohio, in 1839.
But while those commissions and theories have since been debunked, Doubleday is credited with not only embracing the game, but with distributing bats and balls to Union soldiers stationed south of the Mason-Dixon line “for the morale of the men.”
And thus, spread baseball, and eventually its sister in softball.
Yes, there will come a day when the “morale of men” returns, and sports rush back with great and furious authority.
But until then, let’s stop for a moment, and let’s truly honor those who have served or fallen for what we have now.
