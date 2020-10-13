EDITOR:
I support Amy McGrath for U.S. Senate for many reasons. First, 36 years can be too long for one person to effectively serve his constituents. Mitch McConnell has sold out to the highest bidder and continues to enrich their pockets while they have made him their millionaire.
Second, McGrath is a 24-year, highly-ranked veteran whose vast knowledge and experiences will be invaluable to our country. She is eager to represent Kentucky and is not beholden to any CEO.
Third, she is the education candidate. She opposes using taxpayer money to support private, for-profit charter schools without accountability to the public. Kentucky's education achievement has been very low for many years during Senator McConnell's long tenure. It's time to elect a Kentuckian who will protect scarce public school funds to provide quality public education for all.
Fourth, with hundreds of bipartisan bills sitting on McConnell's desk, he has become the most hated senator in our country. However, he is busy taking away health care from our people — especially despicable during this pandemic. Add Social Security and Medicare to his list of targets. Government dysfunction and reneging on promises made to people in their declining years is not the America I have known.
There are other reasons I support McGrath, but McConnell's trademark false ads are the final straw. Many people believe them, but the truth will win out. Let's elect Amy McGrath who will honorably serve us for two terms.
Jane Humphrey
Kevil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.