EDITOR:
People running for high-profile positions are holding town hall meetings with a live audience allowed to ask questions. Such a practice encourages voters to become informed and to interact with candidates and it enhances genuine communication between voter and candidate.
Donald Trump held a town hall with ABC and George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday. Joe Biden hosted a town hall on Thursday on CNN.
Shouldn’t Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is running for re-election, hold his own nationally televised, live town hall on TV with an audience that is allowed to ask questions?
Jamie Kirven
Paducah
