EDITOR:
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said impeachment diverted attention from the pending pandemic.
So it was more important to maintain the current government, overriding the safety of citizens?
I've made my decision on Sen. McConnell.
Jim Legg
Hickman
