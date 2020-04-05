EDITOR:
After seeing Sen. Mitch McConnell's most recent TV ad, I just have to comment. One must marvel at his hypocrisy. In the ad, he is taking credit for all the specific worker protection and relief aspects of the bill that the Democrats forced him to accept.
At the time, his (the Republican only) version of the bill was blocked by Democrats for not including enough worker protection and relief provisions. He publicly chastised Senate and House Dems for not accepting his bill, which didn't include much of what was in the final bill.
In fact, it was pretty much just a corporate giveaway. Now he is taking credit for those very Democratic worker protection and relief provisions in his TV ad while at the same time still publicly criticizing Democrats for not supporting his bill.
Wow. He does have gall! Of course, hypocrisy is no stranger to McConnell.
For example, he blocked President Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court for many months because he said it was an election year. Yet now he says if a seat becomes vacant between now and the election he will fill it.
Huh? McConnell continues to block the Senate from even considering hundreds of bills the House has passed, including health care, election security, minimum wage, climate change, etc. He calls himself the "grim reaper." We're paying the price of no progress.
That is not the leadership we need at this time. Time for Ms. McGrath to get the hounds out and chase down McConnell's record. It's a record of putting his rich buddies and corporations first and everyone else last.
Get those hounds out Amy, chase him down. He can't hide from his record. It is long, hypocritical, and it is hurting our nation. Time for a change.
Mark Donham
Brookport, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.