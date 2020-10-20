One thing that U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath does not deny is, if elected, her first vote will be for Chuck Schumer to lead the Democratic Party as leader of the Senate. This should frighten most Kentuckians. We all know that Schumer supports the extreme radical agenda that would be bad for Kentucky.
It would not be wise for voters to elect McGrath to replace Republican leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell, with his conservative values, has done a very good job representing Kentucky in the Senate. The last four years Mitch has worked very well with President Trump. By working together, they have accomplished many good things for our state and nation. Many conservative judges have been confirmed and most Kentuckians received tax cuts enacted by President Trump and Congress. Many jobs were brought back that Obama-Biden said would never come back.
McGrath said she supports government takeover of health care. This would be a disaster and I do not believe that a majority of Kentuckians support the very liberal policies that the Democratic Party would impose if they takeover Congress and the presidency. The voters of this country need to keep Republicans in a majority in the Senate to protect what our founders designed to check the balance of power of our political system. I believe that is important to keep a divided government in this divided country.
I hope that you will vote for Mitch McConnell for U.S. Senate so he can keep his seniority working for Kentucky. President Trump and Vice President Pence have done a good job and deserve election also.
Albert Yates
Paducah
