The coronavirus has caused us to exercise extreme measures and to make changes in our daily lives. But it should not stifle discourse or democracy.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has a team pushing news releases to the media, is asking his opponents to stop their campaign ads while his team will continue to issue releases that are positive messages about him and negative about others.
McConnell also continues to issue, with greater frequency, his newsletters in which he touts his own acts and simultaneously exudes the venom of partisanship against the other side.
Kentucky voters have delivered six terms, 35 years, to McConnell. He has abused the privilege and erodes our democracy and society. The recognition of society, the aggregate of people living together in a more or less ordered community, is foreign to McConnell. The cries of despair are overcoming the whispers of backdoor lobbyists bearing bribes on behalf of corporate welfare supporters of McConnell.
As he has done every sixth year, he comes around and falsely claims he cares about people. He does not.
Vote McConnell out on Election Day.
Jamie Kirven
Paducah
