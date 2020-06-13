EDITOR:
It has been disheartening to see in recent years the rise in disparaging and often malicious comments about leaders and political candidates in our area.
We live in a world of conspiracy theories and mistruths that, when combined with social media and poor reporting, spread like fire. Mayor Brandi Harless has borne the brunt of such attacks for some time now, calling into question her character and motives. Having known Brandi both before she aspired to become mayor and afterward, I can say that Brandi’s character is one of humility and selfless service. I have seen over and over her helpful spirit in addressing an ongoing stream of questions and concerns from Paducah citizens.
Most recently, during COVID-19, she helped a multitude of citizens who came to her with needs when they couldn’t find answers anywhere else. In addressing equality and issues of justice, she’s invited communication from all within our community, making sure that all the information needed to address our problems is known by all. And in all areas, she converts listening and discussion into action.
Her compassionate approach to being mayor in such a way takes a great deal of time and energy — more than many of us would be willing or even able to expend. There are long hours. And most never see the innumerable times she helps citizens with issues one-on-one.
Brandi has stamina for such service because she has a heart for public service. That springs from a personal character of kindness and love for our community. It is simply who she is. And if you get to know Brandi, it doesn’t take long to realize that.
Wendy Crawford
Paducah
