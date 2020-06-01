EDITOR:
If someone called you today and said, “I’m a leader, follow me,” would you do it? Think about that for just a moment. In your day-to-day life, who do you follow and why?
I’ve realized the people I want to follow make promises they can keep. They are clear about their commitments and think carefully before making decisions. They are consistent, listen carefully and provide feedback respectfully. They are honest, selfless and authentic. They admit mistakes, show vulnerability and go the extra mile to care for others and consider others’ experiences before their own.
Exemplary leaders grow organizations, businesses, and communities using a magic ingredient unique in today’s world: trust.
As mayor of Paducah, Brandi Harless has done all these things. She has led our city with compassion and care, respect and integrity. Mayor Harless believes our city is destined for great things and has built an organizational structure within the city to ensure that happens. I could go on about her many accomplishments and the programs she has instituted during her service that have poised our city for growth, but I believe one of the most important things Mayor Harless has developed within our city government is trust.
As mayor, who will you follow? I’m following the leader I trust, Mayor Brandi Harless. I hope you will, too.
Christa Dubrock
Paducah
