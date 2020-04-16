EDITOR:
I am a resident of Marshall County, and I oppose and object to any flag of the Confederate States of America being flown anywhere on the North American continent.
If anyone will read the Constitution of the Confederate States of America, they will see that the evil effort of the CSA was to keep a state’s right to enslave human beings.
Slavery is of Lucifer, the devil.
Steven D. Gossum
Calvert City
