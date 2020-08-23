EDITOR:
First and foremost, I want to be very clear: I support our law enforcement, and I have called for their help in times of need.
I am 64 and have lived in the Paducah area almost my entire life. My problem is this: Many motorists aren't following speed limits in and around this city and county. In the last month, I have had three close calls with people running red lights — two in my personal vehicle and one in a dump truck.
I have driven a tractor-trailer/dump truck for 45 years. When traveling across town or in the county, other cars are going 10-20 miles per hour over the limit, like it’s a race to get from one place to another.
My greatest concern is my granddaughter, who started driving a few weeks ago. One day she was driving with my son and everyone was passing her. He thought she was going too slow, but then he realized she was going the limit while others were speeding.
We need more speed enforcement on major roads in and out of Paducah at peak times.
Gerry Taylor
Paducah
