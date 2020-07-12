Adhering to our governor’s guidelines, my wife Patience and I have been sheltering safely at home — sounds so much nicer than “locked down” — since mid-March.
At my age, and with a touch of COPD, I have little interest in an encounter with COVID-19. So even though I’m a tiger, I’ve been playing it safe, pursuing a meaningful and purposeful life within the confines of our home, my studio, and the front porch.
Being retired and self-employed I’ve been doing this for years, hence the adjustment has been neither great nor difficult. For the most part it has worked out quite well. In fact, it has worked so well that I feel guilty because this virus has resulted in significant hardship for so many people and businesses. I am fortunate that my studio is part of our home, so I could continue to work and not be confined to a few rooms in the house.
I am especially grateful for the time Patience and I have shared over the past four months. Perhaps it’s the turmoil of the pandemic in the background, but I sense a greater awareness and appreciation of how important we are to each other. With few exceptions I have been house bound since mid-March, and Patience’s outings have been seriously curtailed. The world beyond the corner of Eighth & Madison streets is slowly falling away, leaving us as alone in a way we’ve not experience before, and as it does we are discovering how much we rely on each other. After 37 years, love continues to grow.
Four years ago we placed several raised garden beds on the perimeter of our open front porch for Patience to grow an assortment of vegetables and herbs. By this time in the growing season the greenery and flowers transform the porch into an intimate space where we sit with our morning coffee and enjoy watching the neighborhood come to life. The porch is large enough that on the rare occasions when we have had guests we can maintain proper social distancing.
Between Patience’s gardening and needle felting and my studio work (and nap time), we don’t spend a great deal of time together during the day or evening, but we faithfully share our mid-day and evening meals. In fact, the one place where we spend the most time together is the kitchen. While lunch is a “fix your own” affair, we take turns cooking dinner, and although neither of us has acknowledged this, I believe we quietly strive to match the quality of each other’s cooking.
During this COVID-19 epoch the evening meal has become something special, a delightful treat that has become the highlight of my day — thanks to my wife. The fresh herbs from the porch garden make everything taste better, and the bread from the oven would make a cardboard sandwich taste heavenly. And as often as not the meal ends with a few spoonfuls of her homemade ice cream.
Oh, and I must mention the greens. I have consumed more green in the past two months than in the past tw0 years — kale, chard, beet greens, escarol, broccoli rab, spinach, and of course, collard greens. My reward for this will be tomatoes.
The gardening Patience has done on the porch and around the yard, both inside and outside the fence with vegetables and flowering plants has totally transformed the yard. Walking from the gate to our front steps is now a delightful experience. It is easy to imagine myself sitting under the shade of the magnolia tree doing absolutely nothing while waiting for humming birds to dip their pointed beaks into the feeders hanging on the lower limbs. The environment is infused with a fresh and vibrant spirit creating a feeling of hope and tranquility that finds its way into our home as well as our lives. It has become a silent dinner guest bringing with it the promise of the harvest yet to come.
Patience and I have always been able to make each other laugh. Humor and laughter have played an important role in our relationship, but we all know that life’s daily routine has a way of flattening the curves of our emotional highs and lows. Fortunately we have recently rediscovered the benefits of this wonderful behavior and we’re doing our best to indulge in it as often as possible.
We’ve also rediscovered a basic truth — love and laughter are the essential ingredients for a good life.
Bill Renzulli can be reached at wfrenzulli@mac.com.
