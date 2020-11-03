Judgmental error should not cost Shively his position
Superintendent Donald Shively has admitted appearing in blackface at a costume party in 2002. He admits this was a judgmental error and should not have occurred. Yet many in our community are demanding he be dismissed as school superintendent even though he has an excellent record of working with school staff and both black and white students.
We think to dismiss him as school superintendent for this incident in an overreaction should not occur.
Let him who is without error cast the first dismissal vote.
Ray Wurth
Paducah
Bob Simmons
Paducah
Pat Carroll
Paducah
