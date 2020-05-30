(Editor's note: Below is a letter released Saturday by Paducah city officials about the escalating civil unrest in Minneapolis, Louisville and other cities across the U.S.)
Paducah,
We want to assure our local citizens that we are right here with you. We are mourning for our nation and for all of our brothers and sisters. What we say now will not be enough. It's what we do that will make the difference.
Our leadership and actions locally can provide an example of what we want to see in America. We can't change what occurs in other cities, but we can take responsibility for what happens in ours.
We are committed to continue a community policing approach in our local department. We are committed to putting our officers on the streets, in neighborhoods and in our schools where they can get to know our friends and neighbors.
We are committed to the initiatives in place to address issues of racism and understanding in our community. From the NAACP, multiple Race Unity Groups, the efforts of The Office of Cultural Diversity & Inclusion at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and other faith-based groups, we are committed to supporting their work.
And we are committed to hearing your stories when you think we can do better. We are here. We are with you. And we are listening.
Sincerely,
Mayor Brandi Harless
Commissioner Richard Abraham
Commissioner Sandra Wilson
Commissioner Gerald Watkins
Commissioner Brenda McElroy
Police Chief Brian Laird
City Manager Jim Arndt
