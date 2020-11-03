A question of forgiveness
It is sad that there is little forgiveness in the world today. What Donald Shively did by putting on blackface and dressing up as he did was wrong and their is no doubt about that.
But it also seems that he is truly sorry for what he did. There are a lot of verses in the bible that deal with forgiveness. Luke 6:37 says “Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.” Donald Shively is sorry for what he did and should be forgiven and let him carry on with his job. I hope and pray that those that judge Donald Shively harshly will not have to ask for forgiveness in the future for something they did that they now wish they would not have done. How will you want to be judged?
Jamie Morris
Paducah
